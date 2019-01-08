Crawdads Announce 2019 Coaching Staff

Hickory, NC - The Texas Rangers announced the 2019 coaching staff for the Hickory Crawdads on Tuesday afternoon. Matt Hagen will return for his second season as Crawdads manager.

Jose Jaimes will also resume his role as pitching coach for the 2019 season. Rounding out the staff are hitting coach Jared Goedert, fourth coach Josh Johnson, and athletic trainer Bronson Santillan.

Hagen enters his second season as Crawdads manager and third overall in Hickory after previously serving as a coach in 2016. The 37-year-old made his managerial debut in 2017 with Spokane, helping them to a second half division title. Hagen spent 11 years as a player, 5 in the minor leagues and 7 in independent leagues, hitting .264.

Jaimes returns to Hickory for his fourth year as pitching coach and his 19th year in the Rangers organization. The former Texas farmhand began his coaching career during the 2008 campaign, when he served in a dual role as a player and pitching coach in the Arizona League. The Venezuela native would go on to spend four seasons as a pitching coach with the DSL Rangers before returning stateside in 2013 with the AZL Rangers and serving in the same capacity in 2014 with the Spokane Indians. Jaimes was originally signed by the Rangers as a non-drafted free agent in 2001 and went 12-8 with a 4.93 ERA over six seasons in the Texas farm system.

Goedert joins the Crawdads staff for his fourth season as a hitting instructor in the Rangers organization. He spent the 2017 season as a hitting coach with the Spokane Indians. Previously he served on the AZL Rangers and Spokane Indians staffs. He joined the coaching ranks following a playing career that spanned nine seasons in the Cleveland (2006-12), Pittsburgh (2013), and Toronto (2014) organizations. The Kansas native was selected by Cleveland in the ninth round of the 2006 June Draft out of Kansas State and was named a South Atlantic League All-Star in 2007 when he led all Cleveland farmhands with 27 home runs. Goedert was a second-team All-Big 12 Conference selection at Kansas State in 2006 after hitting .337 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI as a junior.

Johnson begins his first season as a member of the Rangers organization. He was a coach for the San Diego Padres last season, working primarily with infielders. Johnson spent the 2016 and 2017 campaigns in the Washington Nationals organization as the manager of the GCL Nationals. Prior to his coaching career, Johnson was selected in the third round of the 2004 draft by the Kansas City Royals. He played six seasons with the Royals (2004-2009) before joining the Nationals organization where he played another six seasons (2010-2015).

Santillan comes into is in his third season as a trainer in the Texas farm system and first year with the Crawdads. The California native spent his first season in the organization as an athletic trainer with the Arizona League Rangers and last season with the Spokane Indians. During the 2016 campaign he served in the Tampa Bay Rays organization as an assistant athletic trainer for the GCL Rays and High-A Charlotte Stone Crabs. At Texas A&M, Santillan earned a Master of Science in Athletic Training and worked with the baseball, football, and women's soccer teams. He earned his undergraduate degree from California Polytechnic State University and completed an internship with the San Diego Padres in 2013. Santillan also worked with USA Baseball at the 2016 18U team trials in Houston.

The Crawdads will open their season at L.P. Frans Stadium on April 11th against the Kannapolis Intimidators. For more information about the Crawdads, including promotions, ticket books, and group outings please visit www.hickorycrawdads.com or contact the front office at (828) 322-3000.

