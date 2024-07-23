Courtney Schwan to Remain with Valkyries

July 23, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries today announce that Courtney Schwan, an outside hitter, will return to the club on a one-year deal.

Schwan joined the Valkyries towards the end of the inaugural season and played 11 sets in the team's final three matches. Despite only appearing in three matches, Schwan tallied up 35 points at an average of 3.18 per set - a rate that would have ranked inside the top 10 in the league, if sustained through the minimum number of matches to qualify.

Prior to joining the Valkyries, Schwan played six seasons overseas. Most recently, she played with Aeroitalia SMI Roma Volley Club in Italy, and before that, she played in other top leagues in France and Greece. Before entering the professional scene, Schwan was a standout at the University of Washington where she was named Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2016.

"I was excited to have had the opportunity to play as a Valkyrie in the inaugural PVF season," said Schwan. "I had a great experience with the players and staff, and the fans were fantastic! I was elated to have been offered an opportunity to return for the next season and I look forward to helping the team in any way I can. I can't wait to play an entire professional season in Orlando and to back in the U.S.!"

"Courtney was a welcome addition at the end of last season, and we're thrilled she decided to come back to the Valkyries," said Amy Pauly, head coach of the Valkyries. "She's a calming presence for everyone around and one of the most skilled outsides we'll see in the PVF. She has a way of making the hard plays look easy and I think she'll be a steady presence for our team all year long."

Season tickets memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now. For more information on how to get tickets for next season, contact the Orlando Valkyries sales department at (321)-244-4600 Ext. 113, via email at Tickets@OrlandoValkyries.com or click on OrlandoValkyries.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from July 23, 2024

Courtney Schwan to Remain with Valkyries - Orlando Valkyries

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.