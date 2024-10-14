Counting Down to Home Opener: Kiel Matisz

October 14, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







It's hard to believe that we sit at less than two months away from the start of the NLL regular season. As we count down the days leading up to the Black Bears home opener at the Canadian Tire Centre against the Toronto Rock on Friday, November 29 at 7:00 p.m., it's time to look back on the NLL careers of our Ottawa Black Bears.

Today marks 46 days until the Black Bears home opener. Therefore, it's only fitting for us to look back on the NLL career of Black Bears #46, Kiel Matisz.

Last season, Matisz played in 16 regular season games with the New York Riptide, during which he recorded 62 points coming in the form of 20 goals and 42 assists.

The Stoney Creek, Ontario native was drafted third overall by the Minnesota Swarm in the first round of the 2012 NLL Entry Draft. Matisz, 35, is an NLL veteran of 11 seasons. In that span, he has played in 182 regular season games split between Minnesota, the Georgia Swarm, the Philadelphia Wings, and New York. During his career, Matisz has scored 197 goals and added 399 assists to reach 596 career regular season points. Matisz has also played in 8 career NLL playoff games, in which he has scored 11 goals and 16 assists to total 27 points.

Outside of the Black Bears, Matisz also plays for the Peterborough Lakers in the Major Series Lacrosse league, alongside a pair of fellow Ottawa Black Bears (Jay Thorimbert and Josh Currier).

Prior to being drafted, Matisz played lacrosse for the Robert Morris University Colonials between 2009-2012. During his time there, he played in a total of 61 games, recording 94 goals and 72 assists for 166 points.

Fans will have their first opportunity to see Matisz live at the Ottawa Black Bears home opener on November 29. Tickets to the inaugural game are available now!

