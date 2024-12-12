Cosmic Takeover Tour Adds Second Date to Constellation Field

December 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Following a sellout in less than six hours for their first night at Constellation Field, the Tri-City Chili Peppers have added a second date in Sugar Land as part of their Cosmic Takeover Tour in 2025.

The Chili Peppers will now play a second game of Cosmic Baseball on Friday, July 11 at Constellation Field. The first date of their Cosmic Takeover Tour on Saturday, July 12 sold out when tickets were made available on December 3. The only way to guarantee tickets for the July 11 game is to register through the teams ticket lottery here.

The eye-popping Cosmic Experience is a first-of-its-kind baseball game played under stadium-grade black lights, with players using glow-in-the-dark bats, baseballs, jerseys and more to create a one-of-a-kind experience.

Based out of Colonial Heights, VA, the Chili Peppers blend traditional baseball with over-the-top fan engagement with a combination of top-level players, music and mind-bending special effects. Information about the Chili Peppers can be found at chilipeppersbaseball.com or by calling (804) 499-3104. Media inquiries can be directed to Matthew Bowman at bowman@chilipeppersbaseball.com.

