Corpus Christi FC Signs Experienced Goalkeeper James Talbot

Published on February 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC has signed Irish goalkeeper James Talbot ahead of the Sharks first professional season in 2026, pending league and federation approval.

Talbot recently spent seven seasons in Ireland's top division with Bohemian FC. He came on to the scene in 2019 in great form, recording five consecutive clean sheets. One month later, he earned League of Ireland Player of the Month. In total, Talbot earned 45 clean sheets with the club. Talbot helped his team reach the 2023 FAI Cup Final.

His time with Bohemian FC put him on the national team radar. Talbot was called-up to the Irish National Team for European Qualifiers in May 2019. He also previously played for the U-17 and U-19 teams.

Born in Finglas, a suburb of Dublin, Talbot started out with his hometown team's academy, Home Farm FC. The club is notable for coaching several players that went on to play across Europe and for the Republic of Ireland National Team. At the age of 15, he signed on with Sunderland FC's Academy where he spent five seasons. Talbot had a one-year loan to Darlington FC where he appeared in the starting lineup for several matches.

"It's something I've always wanted to do, but I never felt I had the right opportunity," Talbot said. "When Éamon reached out and spoke to me about the project, it felt like the right fit. I am grateful for the chance to be part of this and excited for the challenge ahead. I'm buzzing to get over and get going, meet my new teammates and become a part of the community!"

Corpus Christi FC will be Talbot's first team in the United States.

"James is a tremendous signing for the club," Head Coach Éamon Zayed said. Especially a brand-new USL franchise, to attract a player of his caliber. Every successful team starts with a core spine and a solid defensive unit. James will be a big part of how we do defensively this season. First and foremost, he is a fantastic goalkeeper, but he is also a leader, a strong communicator and competitor with an ambition to establish himself over here in America. I'm extremely happy to be able to get this one over the line and have James here in Corpus Christi. He was a big fan favorite in my home country of Ireland with Bohemian FC and I've no doubt the fans here in Corpus Christi will be calling him "super keeper" very soon."







United Soccer League One Stories from February 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.