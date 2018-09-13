Corey Ray and Zack Brown Named 2018 Brewers Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Year

BILOXI, MS - Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Corey Ray and RHP Zack Brown have been named the 2018 Milwaukee Brewers Robin Yount Award recipients, given to the Brewers Minor League Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year. The awards come after Ray was named the Southern League MVP and Brown was named the 2018 Southern League Most Outstanding Pitcher on August 29.

Ray, the Milwaukee Brewers' #2 prospect, led the Brewers organization in Home Runs (27) and Stolen Bases (37), and was second in RBI (74). He became the first player in the history of the Southern League to lead the league in both homers and stolen bases in a season, while also pacing the league in Doubles (32), Extra-Base Hits (66), Total Bases (254) and At Bats (532). Additionally, he ranked in the top five in the league in RBI, Slugging Percentage (.477), Runs Scored (86), Hits (127) and Triples (7).

Ray provided several memorable moments throughout the season, but his month of July went down as the best offensive month in the Southern League in 2018. Ray finished the month slashing .282/.333/.628/.961 with 11 home runs, 27 RBI, 25 runs scored, eight doubles and 13 stolen bases. His 11 home runs and 20 extra-base hits were the most in Minor League Baseball during the month of July. He was named the Brewers Player of the Month in July, a Southern League Mid-Season and a Southern League Postseason All-Star.

In his third professional season, Brown produced career-best numbers in Wins (9), ERA (2.44), Innings Pitched (125.2), Strikeouts (116), Games Started (21), Batting Average Against (.207) and WHIP (1.04). His ERA led the Milwaukee Brewers organization and Southern League in 2018, while his WHIP and Batting Average Against ranked second in the Southern League. The Shuckers also compiled a 19-2 record in games that Brown started this season, and a 20-2 record in games in which he made an appearance.

The most unforgettable performance of Brown's season came on a Friday night in June against the Mississippi Braves. With the Shuckers' magic number down to one to clinch a first half South Division Title, Brown took the mound on June 15. The Milwaukee Brewers' #8 prospect led Biloxi to a first-half crown in style by tossing a complete game, one-hit shutout. The right-hander struck out eight while taking a perfect game into the eighth inning and a no-hitter down to the final strike. Brown was named the Brewers Pitcher of the Month in May, a Southern League Mid-Season and a Southern League Postseason All-Star.

Ray is the second Shuckers player to garner the Robin Yount Player of the Year honor, joining Orlando Arcia, who took home the award in 2015. Meanwhile, Brown continues the Shuckers tradition for the Robin Yount Pitcher of the Year Award, becoming the fourth consecutive pitcher for Biloxi to collect the honor. Jorge Lopez (2015), Brandon Woodruff (2016) and Corbin Burnes (2017) each were named the Robin Yount winner in the first three years of the Shuckers franchise.

Biloxi continues the Southern League Championship Series on Friday night against the Jackson Generals at 6:35 PM at MGM Park. With the series even at one game apiece, the Shuckers will send RHP Thomas Jankins to the mound against Generals RHP Justin Donatella.

Playoff tickets for the Southern League Championship Series can be purchased at the MGM Park box office or over the phone through Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Group outings are also available and can be reserved by calling 228-233-3465 or visiting www.biloxishuckers.com.

