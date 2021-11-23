Corey Paul Selected to Manage Keizer Little League City Park

Described as a Baseball World Traveler, Corey Paul has played baseball in Mexico, Taiwan, Korea, Venezuela, Japan and the United States in a career that covered parts of three decades and will now bring his expertise to Keizer.

Paul's career began in 1987 when he was drafted with the 16th Pick by the Seattle Mariners in the Amateur Draft. That summer he played alongside Ken Griffey Jr. in the outfield for the Bellingham Mariners. His playing career spanned nearly 20 years and was highlighted by three All-Star selections and winning back-to-back Triple Crowns while playing in Japan. Paul also posted impressive .326 and .348 batting averages in back-to-back seasons while playing for the Tri City Posse and Chico Heat and several years later slugged .356 in the Mexican League.

After retiring from the field, Paul founded Northwestern Baseball Academy a mentorship program for high school/college-bound youth. The program instructed players from the Western United States, Canada and Taiwan on theory, strategy, technical training and mental preparation. The program, over the past 16 years, has successfully placed nearly 150 athletes in colleges. Corey trained over 100 amateur coaches for Canada's National Coaches Certification Program and introduced baseball and life skills as a mentor to Canadian parents and players. While in Canada, Paul obtained retail, direct sales, inventory and merchandising experience while working as an assistant manager for Champs Sports.

USSSA Softball, Urban Youth Academy-Coach, Associate scout/evaluator, Professional Baseball Coach are just some of Paul's vast experiences. In addition, Paul facilitated showcase events for Major League Baseball scouts and the MLB Scouting Bureau. Paul also worked for the city of Vancouver Public Works Department maintaining their parks with daily care and properly maintained their softball fields.

While in Taiwan, Paul facilitated and evaluated daily training routines and conducted meetings for team strategy, managed statistical data for 130 minor and major league players while maintaining direct relations with the players, coaches, and fans. He also facilitated numerous televised interviews for the Taiwan media.

Educated at Lane Community College and Portland State University, Paul's background includes business administration, economics, psychology, and global business human resource management and studied 2 languages (Spanish and Japanese). His community service includes the Boys and Girls Club, American Cancer Society and mentoring young adults.

Paul, under the new management agreement between the city of Keizer and For the Love of the Game, Inc., is believed to be the first-ever full time employee to manage the Keizer Youth Sports Complex at the city of Keizer's KLL Park.

