Corcoran Receives Call-Up for U.S. U-20 Training Camp

CHICAGO, Ill. - For a second time in three months, Birmingham Legion FC's Matthew Corcoran is answering the call for his country. 2025 is starting off on the right foot for the The Three Sparks' midfielder, who has accepted a call-up to the United States Under-20 Men's Youth National Team training camp that will take place from January 11-19 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Corcoran is one of just two from the 22-player roster called in by coach Marko Mitrovic that plies his trade in USL Championship, along with Sacramento Republic FC defender Chibuike Ukaegbu. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2005 are age-eligible for this year's FIFA U-20 World Cup, set for Sept. 27-Oct. 19 in Chile. Corcoran was last called into the USYNT in November for a U-19 training camp, marking his first international call-up since the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia where he started and played 90 minutes in three of the squad's four matches.

After missing much of the 2024 season for Legion FC due to a hip injury, Corcoran made his season debut on August 23 at home against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and would go on to log 130 minutes over five appearances.

Legion FC fans will have their first chance to see Corcoran at Protective Stadium on February 1 for a preseason friendly against Major League Soccer side Atlanta United FC. Those who purchase or renew 2025 season tickets will receive a ticket in their Ticketmaster account for this special "MLS in BHM" match.

Birmingham kicks off the 2025 USL Championship on March 8 at home against Loudoun United FC. Those interested in season tickets can call the Legion FC ticket office at (205) 842-4406 today.

U.S. U-20 MEN'S YOUTH NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER - JANUARY TRAINING CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (2): Adam Beaudry (Colorado Rapids; Castle Pines, Colo.), Gavin Beavers (Real Salt Lake; Henderson, Nev.)

DEFENDERS (9): Freddie Anderson (Stoke City/ENG; Manchester, England), Luca Bombino (LAFC; Saugus, Calif.), Grayson Dettoni (Bayern Munich/GER; Munich, Germany), Aiden Harangi (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Reston, Va.), Ethan Kohler (Werder Bremen/GER; Campbell, Calif.), Drew Murray (Freiburg/GER; San Jose, Calif.), Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Fort Worth, Texas), Owen Presthus (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio), Chibuike Ukaegbu (Sacramento Republic FC; Roseville, Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Matthew Corcoran (Birmingham Legion FC; Dallas, Texas), Taha Habroune (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio), Darius Lane (Brighton Hove Albion/ENG; London, England), Cruz Medina (San Jose Earthquakes; San Francisco, Calif.), Bryan Moyado (LAFC; La Puente, Calif.), Sergio Oregel Jr. (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Brooklyn Raines (Houston Dynamo FC; Chicago, Ill.)

FORWARDS (4): Keyrol Figueroa (Liverpool/ENG; Warrington, England), Caden Glover (St. Louis City SC; Columbia, Ill.), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Eagle Mountain, Utah), Ruben Ramos Jr. (LA Galaxy; La Puente, Calif.)

