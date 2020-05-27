Condors to Honor Healthcare Heroes/Essential Workers Opening Weekend

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors have announced that the Healthcare Heroes program will provide tickets to medical personnel and essential workers for the team's Opening Weekend. In addition, specialty Healthcare Heroes t-shirts are available for purchase with proceeds directly benefiting donated tickets for everyday people who risked their well-being for our community.

To donate tickets or to purchase a specialty t-shirt, head to www.bakersfieldcondors.com/heroes/ .

The Healthcare Heroes program includes many benefits for you or your business including:

Signed Condors items

Condors game issued jerseys

Recognition on social media and at the game

Tickets to the game

Benefits vary by donation level.

