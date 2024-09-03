Coach Campbell Looks Ahead

September 3, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







It's finally here! The anticipation for Tauros hockey in Magic City is rising as the 2024-2025 season approaches quickly. Coach Cody Campbell is entering his fourth season at the helm of the Minotauros. After coming up short last season in the Robertson Cup Semifinals, the team hopes to continue their success on and off the ice in the upcoming season.

Returning again, Cody Campbell is the franchise's Head Coach and General Manager. While he eats, breathes and sleeps hockey, he took some time in the short off season to relax by visiting Yellowstone National Park with his family. Additionally, he took advantage of the warmer weather and went golfing whenever he could.

This season, the team is focusing on turning any player weaknesses into strengths and being ready to adapt to any challenges that may face them. One of those challenges is the Tauros newfound reputation as a top team in the division. After a franchise record 44 wins, the Tauros found themselves atop the Central Division last year. The team is aware of this new challenge. "We aren't going to sneak up on anybody," Campbell said. "We won the division last year...we've got to expect to get every team's best shot right away this year."

Because of their success, the Tauros find themselves in a game of comparison. However, instead of dwelling on past successes, Coach Campbell is determined to keep looking towards the future. "To me, it wouldn't be topping [last year]. It's a new team, it's a new year, we're going to set new goals and our own goals. This group is different than last year" Campbell states. "We aren't trying to compare ourselves to anybody else other than the group we have in the locker room this year."

With this year's team, there will be many new faces at every position joining the Tauros. Coach Campbell highlighted Ben Aucoin from the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL). "He had 30-plus goals in the AJHL last year. We hope that he can come here and provide offense right away." Brandon Funk, a Long Island University commit with three years of juniors experience, is known as, "a really really hard-nosed player with two way skill and grit. We think he'll fit into our team really well." Kevin Perreault, a young defenseman committed to Dartmouth, has a ton of upside and potential. "Just a really really good player we are excited about." As for goalies this year, Gleb Artsatbanov from the BCHL has international experience from World Juniors and men's World Championship teams for Ukraine. There are also tendered goalies Charlie Durkin and Will Mizenko creating a healthy competition in net.

When integrating the new players with the returners Campbell says, "It'll all be about how the puzzle fits together. Each player brings something unique. It's our job to make sure we put them in a spot to be successful and it's their job to go out and execute and make sure they buy into the culture here."

In addition to new faces on the team, there will be two new teams in the Central Division this season. The Shamrocks are based out of Watertown, South Dakota, and the Mallards are based out of Forest Lake, Minnesota. These two teams are part of a three-team expansion to the North American Hockey League (NAHL). Campbell thinks, "it'll be cool for fans to see a different team, different style of play, and obviously different jerseys. We're fairly fortunate we don't play those teams right out the gate so we'll be able to do our pre-scouting and have plenty of video on them."

In a scheduling quirk, the Tauros first game of the season is against the U-17 National Team Development Program (NTDP) at the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, MN. The U-17 NTDP competes in the United States Hockey League (USHL) and in a few international tournaments as well. The players are all from the 2008 birth year, rendering them younger than most Tauros players, but highly skilled. "We are going to be playing a team of ultra-talented individuals but also going to be playing a team where for some players it's one of their first junior hockey games that they've experienced so far" Campbell stated. "It'll be really important for us to make sure that we manage our skill but also know that from an experience side of things we have the upper hand in that I think by a longshot."

But, it's not just the schedule and the players; the Tauro's fans' passion for the game fuels the teams energy on the ice. "It's very evident that when the building is loud and supportive and there's really good energy in the building it trickles down into the players and how we play as a team," Campbell says. "I believe that we have the best fans in junior hockey and in the country. That is a point that I will argue with anybody."

So, as the preseason excitement builds, the team is eager to hit the ice and show what they are made of. With a roster full of talent and determination, there's no doubt they're ready to make their mark this season. "I'm just excited to get back at it," Campbell said. "The fans can expect a team that's motivated to go out and compete every night to a level that shows we are capable of winning a Robertson Cup."

By: Melissa Dwyer, www.gotauros.com

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from September 3, 2024

Coach Campbell Looks Ahead - Minot Minotauros

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.