Clemson, USC-Upstate Round out Amateur Action at Fluor Field on April 2

March 12, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release







One of the hottest teams in college baseball, the Clemson Tigers have started out of the gate nearly perfect. At 13-1 they're ranked number 10 nationally and looked every bit the part. In weekend one, they swept Xavier by a combined score of 33-13 across three games and though they slipped up in a 18-1 drubbing by Kennesaw State, the Tigers bounced back to sweep rival South Carolina in a two game series which featured an electrifying walk-off home run in game one. They've run their win streak up to nine games at the time of publication and have week dates with Manhattan before a weekend series on the road at Duke to open conference play.

The USC-Upstate Spartans are no strangers to the spotlight either. The Spartans were tabbed as the pre-season favorites to capture the Big South Conference and ride a three-game win streak at time of this publication. Thus far they've escaped an early season gauntlet which has featured matchups with the SEC's Kentucky Wildcats, #10 Clemson and #16 Coastal Carolina with a 9-7 record. To their credit, the Spartans swept the OneSpartanburg, Inc. Baseball Classic, and won series with both Penn and Rider. Fans who attended the First Pitch Invitational this past weekend at Fluor Field and saw the Western Carolina Catamounts come away with two convincing wins should note that USC-Upstate toppled the Catamounts, 16-9 back in late February.

Last season, the Tigers and Spartans met at Fluor Field on February 28 for a Tuesday night matchup which saw the Spartans upset the Tigers, 6-3. The two would later play on May 16, 2023 at Clemson which saw the Tigers pick up a revenge-tinged 12-2 victory. So far this season, the two squared off in Clemson on February 27, a 12-6 Tigers victory.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.