Clemson, Presbyterian College to Clash at Fluor Field on March 20

March 12, 2024







One of the hottest teams in college baseball, the Clemson Tigers have started out of the gate nearly perfect. At 13-1 they're ranked number 10 nationally and looked every bit the part. In weekend one, they swept Xavier by a combined score of 33-13 across three games and though they slipped up in a 18-1 drubbing by Kennesaw State, the Tigers bounced back to sweep rival South Carolina in a two game series which featured an electrifying walk-off home run in game one. They've run their win streak up to nine games at the time of publication and have week dates with Manhattan before a weekend series on the road at Duke to open conference play.

The Presbyterian Blue Hose opened their 2024 campaign with a four-game sweep of Saint Peter's, but have stumbled somewhat since, going 5-7 over their next 12 games. But of those seven losses, five have come by three runs or less. Fans who attended the First Pitch Invitational's multiple weekend slate at Fluor Field got to see Western Michigan firsthand, a team the Blue Hose lost to 5-4 at home. At the time of publication, the Blue Hose have won three of their last five games with four games standing in the way of their mathcup with Clemson at Fluor Field including a weekday game at The Citadel and a three game series at home with George Washington.

The Tigers and Blue Hose have squared off once this season already, a 8-2 Clemson win on February 20 at Clemson.

