Clear and Obvious on Milwaukee Game-Winning Goal?! Quarterfinals Review| MASL Under Review

Published on April 24, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

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On this episode of Under Review, produced by the Major Arena Soccer League, Ryan and Phil are joined by Utica City forward Gordy Gurson to break down the most controversial moments from the Ron Newman Cup quarterfinals.

The spotlight is on a dramatic review sequence before what appeared to be the series-winning goal for the Milwaukee Wave. Did the officials get it right? The trio analyzes the decision-making process, replay standards, and how the call impacted the outcome of the series.

Plus, additional key incidents from the playoffs are put under the microscope in this in-depth look at high-stakes officiating.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 24, 2026

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