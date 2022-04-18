Clarke, Myers Highlight Cal League MiLB Players of the Week

STOCKTON, Ca. - Stockton Ports Outfielder Denzel Clarke and Pitcher Mitch Myers were named Player and Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 11-17, Minor League Baseball announced Monday morning. This is the first time Clarke and Myers have earned such a feat.

In his first season with Stockton after being drafted in the sixth round in 2021 from the Oakland Athletics and spending time with the Arizona Complex League the rest of the season, Clarke has displayed quite the power punch so far in his first season with Stockton. The former Cal State Northridge alumni finished his week going 10-28 with three home runs, eight RBI, 10 runs, and three stolen bases.

Clarke gave a jolt to the Ports offense starting Thursday Night where he went 4-5 with 3 RBI, including his first home run of the season and two RBI singles. He continued his success with another impressive outing Friday night and didn't slow down, leading off with a solo home run to give the Ports an early lead. Later in the seventh, Clarke blew the game open with his second home run of the night, a three-run shot over the batter's eye in center field, giving the Ports their second straight win 14-10. The speedy outfielder impacted Saturday night with his quick burst and agility. Tied 4-4 in the second, Clarke gave the Ports the lead with an RBI single. He then followed it up with a stolen base to get into scoring position before Danny Bautista drove him in giving the Ports an insurance run and holding on to a 6-5 win.

The Lanett, Alabama native Myers left his mark Wednesday night in his first start of the season with an impressive six-inning, two-hit scoreless outing on just 74 pitches while striking out four. Myers had two 1-2-3 innings in the second and the fifth. The righty found himself in a couple of jams with runners in scoring position in the fourth and the sixth but ultimately got out of them both with a strikeout and a groundout. Myers would end up finishing with a no-decision.

The Ports will look to ride their four-game winning streak going on the road to San Manuel Stadium for the first time this season where they'll take on the Inland Empire 66ers starting Tuesday with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Stockton returns home to Banner Island Ballpark next Tuesday, April 26, where they'll begin a 12-game homestand taking on the Fresno Grizzlies. Single-game tickets for the rest of the season are available at stocktonports.com, the box office, or by calling the Front Office at 209-644-1900.

