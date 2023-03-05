Claeys Called up to AHL's Utica Comets on PTO

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Sunday that goalie Brody Claeys has signed a player tryout contract with the AHL's Utica Comets.

Claeys returned to the Star City this season after playing in five games for Roanoke last year, registering a .891 save percentage, a 2.52 goals against average, and a 1-1-0 record in the 2021-2022 campaign. The six-foot-four goaltender has been solid this season for the Dawgs, going 3-3-1 with a 3.03 goals against average and a .894 save percentage. Claeys was called up to the Reading Royals on November 23 this season, and was claimed by the Florida Everblades on November 30 after being released by the Royals. He recorded a 2-2-0 record in five games played with a 2.91 goals against average, a .889 save clip, and one shutout between the two teams. He returned to Roanoke on February 14 from his stints in the ECHL.

Last season, Claeys was called up to the Worcester Railers of the ECHL on December 28, and spent the rest of the season in the Coast playing for the Railers, Wheeling Nailers, and Reading Royals. In 20 total ECHL games played, the Dauphin, Manitoba native recorded a 10-6-1 record with a .887 save percentage and 3.22 goals allowed average.

