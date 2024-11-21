Christmas in the Sky Returns in 2024

November 21, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The OccuNet Company and Fairly Group are thrilled to invite everyone in the Amarillo community to the region's most festive Christmas extravaganza, the "Christmas In The Sky" celebration at HODGETOWN, home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. This spectacular event is set to take place on Friday, December 13, with the gates opening at 6:00 p.m. and festivities beginning at 7:00 p.m.

HODGETOWN will be turning into its very own North Pole and the event will be complete with dazzling decorations, and incredible interactions with Christmas characters, including pictures with Santa. Guests will be treated to Amarillo's first Christmas-themed drone show featuring 300 drones (Amarillo's largest-ever drone show), followed by an exciting fireworks display.

The fourth annual "Christmas In The Sky" celebration has come to be a highlight of the holiday season for the Amarillo community. In previous years, more than 16,000 people have attended, enjoying the heartwarming Christmas-themed fireworks, free hot chocolate, milk, and cookies, and the festive sights and sounds of the season. This year's event is sure to continue this uniquely-Amarillo tradition, especially with the addition of new and exciting surprises you'll have to see to believe.

"We're so excited to celebrate with Amarillo again," said Alex Fairly. "From what began as a company Christmas party, this event has become a cherished part of our family's Christmas tradition, made special because we are joined by so many colleagues, friends and fellow Amarilloans. We look forward to highlighting the true spirit of Christmas with the community again this year, and we've added a few surprises to make it even more fun."

Tony Ensor, President and General Manager of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, added, "We are honored to once again partner with the Fairly's to bring this one-of-a-kind event to life. The addition of a drone show and an enhanced fireworks display is sure to make this year's celebration unforgettable. We can't wait to see all the families enjoying the festivities at HODGETOWN!"

Event Details:

Date: Friday, December 13, 2024

Time: Gates open at 6:00 p.m.; Drone Show starts at 7:00 p.m.

Location: HODGETOWN (home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles)

Admission: Free to the public

Features: Christmas-themed drone show, fireworks, [AF1] complimentary hot chocolate, milk, and cookies

Important Notes:

This is a general admission event with no reserved seating. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

All guests must adhere to HODGETOWN's stadium policies, including the restriction of only clear bags and manufactured diaper bags.

There will be four concession stands open for guests to enjoy their complimentary holiday treats.

New Additions:

We're also celebrating cherished Christmas memories on the jumbotron. Share yours by submitting it to annas@sodpoodles.com by December 10.

Cameron James Smith will also be doing a special Christmas Performance leading up to the fireworks and drone show starting at 6:00 p.m.

For more information or any questions, please contact the Amarillo Sod Poodles front office at (806) 803-7762.

Don't miss out on this unforgettable holiday celebration- bring your loved ones and experience the joy of Christmas In The Sky at HODGETOWN!

