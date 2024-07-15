Christian Anderaos Awarded Joseph Cairel Award

July 15, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







Kansas City Comets midfielder Christian Anderaos has been selected as the 2023-24 Major Arena Soccer League's Joseph Cairel Award winner. The Cairel Award is given annually to the player that most closely embodies what Joseph Cariel was known for. Being the player with the most heart, a glue guy in the locker room, and great in the community.

Anderaos in his third year in the MASL, all with the Comets, is known for his creative hairstyles but to his team he is much more. The Comets nomination for Anderaos highlights positivity, commitment and community, all attributes Cairel shared.

"Christian Anderaos epitomizes the essence of a team player, embodying the values of camaraderie and dedication throughout the 2023-24 season. Anderaos' impact transcended the field, as he actively contributed to the community and the locker room environment, inspiring young players to excel. His commitment to personal improvement was evident in his rigorous training regimen, collaborating with personal trainers to enhance his physical capabilities. This dedication culminated in a standout performance during the playoffs, where he secured a hat trick, including the game-winning goal, propelling the Comets to the Ron Newman Cup Finals.

Beyond his athletic prowess, Anderaos' vibrant personality and unique hairstyles became emblematic of his infectious positivity. Collaborating with a local stylist, his head designs showcased his creativity and community spirit, symbolizing his journey toward success in the MASL. Anderaos' love for community has been a cherished addition to the Comets organization. He donated many hours working with local organizations including Guadalupe Centers, CommunityAmerica Credit Union and the University of Missouri-Kansas City to develop and promote Hispanic culture throughout Kansas City. Anderaos' impact on and off the field embodies the ethos of the Joseph Cairel Award, celebrating his unwavering positivity and inspirational leadership within the Comets community."

Cariel played for the Ontario Fury and Tacoma Stars, and passed suddenly in a boating accident in 2020.

"Cairel was always smiling, always cheering up his teammates. He was a hard worker on the field with some serious speed, and off the field was just a great character having a good time with his teammates. He was definitely a fan favorite and a great teammate to our guys," Cairel's team said of the late player.

