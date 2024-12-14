Chris Boushy Notches Hat Trick in Tough Loss
December 14, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Toronto Rock YouTube Video
It was a 3-Goal night for Chris Boushy as the Rock fall to the Swarm 10-9
