"Chip" to Make Debut on April 11

A geologist is sometimes referred to as a "rockhound."

And a rock hammer has often been described as "a rockhound's best friend."

Our Rocky is no ordinary RockHound, and his new "best friend" is one extraordinary rock hammer!

The 'Hounds today are introducing "Chip," the franchise's new mascot, who will appear alongside Rocky and Juice the Moose to entertain fans at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Chip's persona and image are part of the rebranding the club unveiled in 2022. The team's newest member (whom we would assume to be one of the world's tallest rock hammers!) will be a presence on-field, at other club events and in different aspects of the team's imaging.

Chip will team with Juice (the franchise's original mascot, "born" in 1990) and Rocky (who became the club's primary mascot in 1999 when the RockHounds nickname was adopted).

