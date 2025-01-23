Chinooks Season 13: the Biggest Blockbuster of the Summer

Mequon, WI - The biggest blockbuster of the summer is coming soon to Moonlight Graham Field. Season 13 is presented by Kohler Credit Union, the official sponsor of the 2025 season. For our promotional theme for Season 13, the Chinooks are going Hollywood. This season will feature and pay tribute to the most popular blockbusters on the big screen including your favorite franchises and baseball movies.

Now Playing: Season 13

Our Season 13 branding will feature elements from classic theater marquees and movie posters. The team's digital media platforms will consist of content paying homage to our favorite films from the past few decades. At Moonlight Graham Field, our bobblehead line-up will be our Gill at the Movies series featuring Gill as famous movie characters. The promo schedule will be filled with our popular movie theme nights which will feature your favorite mascots and costumed characters from the big screen. New for 2025 will be our non-game day Movie Nights at Moonlight Graham Field where fans can come to the ballpark and enjoy a line-up of movies on the field.

Release Date: 5/30/2025 (Home Opener)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Family Fun

Rating: E for Everyone

Runtime: 36 Home Games

Official Synopsis

After failing to make the Northwoods League playoffs the past few seasons, the Lakeshore Chinooks start a brand-new journey on the diamond with a renewed focus of returning to the post-season. With Mikel Moreno taking over the team as Field Manager, the Chinooks look forward to coming together with the top players from across the country and renowned universities to take on their longtime rivals from the Great Lakes Division.

Critics Review

"Season 13 is one of the best seasons of Chinooks Baseball we have seen in years. It's a memorable thrill ride from the time you enter the gates until the final out. The team will have you cheering, Gill will have you laughing, and the concession stand will have all your cravings covered. And you never know what will happen next with their brand-new game day promotions schedule. This is one summer sequel you won't want to miss."

- Eric Snodgrass (Lakeshore Chinooks - GM)

