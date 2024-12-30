Chinooks Release 2025 Schedule

December 30, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mequon, WI - The 2025 schedule is FINALLY here! The Chinooks will play all 36 home games at Moonlight Graham Field located on the campus of Concordia University Wisconsin starting at the end of May and concluding mid-August. The 2025 season is presented by Kohler Credit Union.

Lakeshore will begin season 13 on the road with a four game road trip starting May 26th. The home opener is set for Friday, May 30th against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35pm.

Monday through Saturday home games will have a start time of 6:35pm. All Sunday home games will once again be a 1:05pm first pitch. Gates for all home games open one hour prior to first pitch.

The Chinooks will host it's only weekday day game on Thursday, June 19th against the Wausau Woodchucks. It will be a double header with game 2 of the day at 6:35pm.

The first half of the season will conclude on Monday, June 30th with the second half beginning the following day, July 1st.

Lakeshore will play all teams in the Great Lakes West Division including Madison, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Wisconsin Rapids, and Wausau. The Chinooks will play three teams in the Great Lakes East Division including Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, and the Kenosha Kingfish for the second annual Fish Bowl Series.

The Northwoods League All-Star Game will take place on Wednesday, July 16th. The location of the mid-summer classic will be announced soon.

Ticket memberships, mini game packages, and group tickets are all available for purchase. The 2025 promotional schedule will be released this spring with single game tickets available for purchase in April.

