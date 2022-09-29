Chinooks Announce 2022 Team Awards

Menomonee Falls, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks have awarded four players with end of the season team honors. Matthew Deprey (Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year) and Bryce Stober (Mr. Chinook) were two of those named before the final game of the season. Eric Chalus and Mitch Mueller were also honored as co-Pitchers of the Year.

Matthew Deprey was an integral part of the Chinooks offense since making his debut on June 3rd. The Xavier catcher led the Chinooks in games played (55), average (.326), hits (73), doubles (13), and RBI (38) while also sitting top 15 in the league in batting average. Deprey's explosive offense and brick wall defense (just two errors at catcher in 317 total chances) led to the Sun Prairie, WI native being selected for the 2022 Northwoods League All-Star Game, Major League Dream Showcase, and Post Season All-Star team. It was Deprey's all-around performance both at the plate and in the field that led the Xavier sophomore to be awarded the Chinooks MVP and Offensive Player of the Year Awards.

Mitch Mueller proved to be a dangerous arm out of the bullpen for the Chinooks during the 2022 season with a 3-2 record through 14 appearances on the mound. A team-leading 1.09 ERA and three saves along with just six walks and three earned runs through 24.2 innings pitched earned the second year Chinook a trip to the All-Star Game and Major League Dream Showcase and a spot on the Postseason All-Star squad. The Parkland College product entered the ASG in relief, tossing 0.2 innings, striking out a batter. In the Dream Showcase, Mueller threw one inning going three up-three down.

Eric Chalus announced his presence in the Northwoods League with authority. The Opening Day starter for the Chinooks tossed five innings, striking out eight and walking two all while allowing just two runs on his way to a no decision. Establishing himself as one of the Northwoods League's top pitchers, Chalus finished his 2022 Chinooks campaign with a 4-0 record through seven appearances striking out 44 and only walking eight through 38 innings of work. The Kent State freshman finished the season with a 1.89 ERA, earning himself an appearance in the 2022 NWL All-Star Game.

The Mr. Chinook Award - which was originally the moniker of now Chinooks Hall of Famer Ryan Krill - is awarded to a player who not only embodies what it means to be a Chinook on the field, but how they represent the team off the field as well. Bryce Stober proved deserving of the award from the day he showed up in Mequon. The Hickory, NC native would show up to the ballpark with a smile on his face and would leave the ballpark - win or lose- with the same smile on his face, making sure to sign any autograph or give any high five requested of him from Chinooks fans young and old. Stober slashed .227/.287/.242 while swiping 15 bases in 39 games.

