Chiefs Unveil 2022 Promotional Slate

Peoria, IL-- The Peoria Chiefs announced their 2022 promotional schedule Friday. All told, 51 of the scheduled 66 home games will feature some sort of a promotion, giveaway or theme night. Fireworks shows also return for 2022, with the Chiefs set for 20 postgame fireworks displays this season.

An appearance by Peoria-native Kendrick Green, an offensive lineman for the Pittsburgh Steelers, headlines the 2022 promotional slate. Green will appear on May 13. Other notable promotions include a 2002 Fallback Celebration, where the Chiefs turn back the clock from May 25-28 and honor their 2002 Midwest League championship team, while also commemorating the 20th year of Dozer Park. Fans are invited to attempt to set a Guinness World Record on June 10, by participating in the largest game of the childhood favorite, Red Light Green Light. Cardinals top prospect and 2021 Chiefs third baseman Jordan Walker will be featured as one of six bobblehead giveaways this season. Walker's bobblehead will be released prior to the home finale on September 4.

The Chiefs home opener is set for April 12 at 6:35 p.m. The first 2,500 fans will receive a 2022 magnet schedule. The first bobblehead giveaway of the year is set for April 15, as the popular Joey Turkey bobble returns. A clear carrying bag is the scheduled giveaway for April 16. The Chiefs find themselves at home on Easter Sunday and will host an Easter egg hunt following the game. The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance. April also includes two College Nights, scheduled for April 14 and April 28. Discounted ticket specials will be available for college students with a valid student ID.

The May promotional calendar kicks with Video Game Day on May 1. The Chiefs will again take part in MiLB's Copa de la Diversion initiative, a season-long event series that embraces the culture and values of local Hispanic and Latino communities. The first COPA game is slated for May 10, with games on June 7 and July 29 set for later in the year. Armed Forces Day lands on May 14, while the popular Prince and Princesses theme takes place May 15. As part of the 2002 Fallback Celebration, the Chiefs will host their own singing contest, Peoria Idol. Fans will be invited to submit videos during the off-season, with the finalists performing in-between innings on May 26, where the fans will help pick the winner. Additional information will be released in the coming weeks.

The month of June features the first of two 12-game homestands. Splash Day returns to the promotional calendar on June 15. First pitch is slated for 11:05 a.m. in conjunction with Camp Day. A dedicated Family Splash Day is tentatively scheduled for the following month on July 17. Other notable June promotions include a 0K Night on June 16, where fans will be greeted at the gates for completing a 0K race and receive a medal on the spot for completing the "race." A player bobblehead is set for distribution on June 17. Faith and Family Nights are back in 2022, with dates set for June 18 and July 13. Father's Day lands on June 19. Kids and parents will be invited to play catch on the field prior to first pitch.

The Chiefs find themselves at home on July 4 for the second consecutive season. A downtown fireworks display will follow the game. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. First responders will be honored on July 8, while Healthcare Worker Appreciation Day is July 9. On July 14, a player bobblehead will be the featured giveaway, while Swipe Right Night is the promotion. Hawaiian Night, complete with a Hawaiian shirt giveaway, is locked in for July 16. To close out the month, the Chiefs will celebrate Christmas in July on July 27, Irish Night on July 28, Ag Night on July 30 and Wizards and Wands Day on July 31. Another player bobblehead is tentatively in the works for July 29.

Over the course of the final two months, the Chiefs play just 12 home contests. August 19 serves as the last hurrah of the summer, with a Back to School Bash and a mystery bobblehead giveaway. Hero Night is August 20 and popular superheroes will roam Dozer Park. On August 21, the Chiefs will celebrate Homer's birthday, complete with appearances from Homer's mascot friends. A Bar Crawl is scheduled for September 1, with a variety of drinking stations set up around Dozer Park's 360-degree concourse. Characters from Three Sisters Park will appear on September 2, as part of Fright Night. The Walker bobblehead coincides with Fan Appreciation Night, set for September 4.

All promotions are subject to change. Weekly promotions and additional specialty jerseys will be announced at a later date. Single-game tickets go on sale March 11.

