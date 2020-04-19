Chicago Wolves to Relive 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs Run

April 19, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







Chicago Wolves celebration

(Chicago Wolves) Chicago Wolves celebration(Chicago Wolves)

GLENVIEW, Illinois - While the American Hockey League's 2019-20 regular season and 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs remain suspended indefinitely, the Chicago Wolves are filling the void by reliving their thrilling run to the 2019 Calder Cup Finals on their social media platforms.

Over the next three weeks, the Wolves will replay the complete video for each of their 12 postseason victories on Facebook Live -- featuring the original calls by Wolves broadcasters Jason Shaver and Billy Gardner. The team's Twitter and Instagram accounts will share the best highlight clips, photographs and behind-the-scenes moments captured while head coach Rocky Thompson's squad defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins, Iowa Wild and San Diego Gulls to earn their spot in the 2019 Calder Cup Finals against the Charlotte Checkers.

The Wolves launch the replay series Monday, April 20 -- the one-year anniversary of the first playoff victory during their run that featured four overtime triumphs and a total of six wins by one goal. The replays are scheduled Monday to Thursday through May 7. Here's the schedule (all broadcasts start at 7 p.m.):

Monday, April 20: In Game 2 of the Central Division Semifinals, defenseman Zach Whitecloud and forward Keegan Kolesar score 44 seconds apart in the second period to spark a 3-2 win over Grand Rapids that evens the series.

Tuesday, April 21: With the injury-riddled Wolves facing elimination on the road, defenseman Nic Hague and forwards T.J. Tynan and Cody Glass reel off three straight scores to power a 5-2 Game 4 victory.

Wednesday, April 22: In the winner-take-all Game 5 at Allstate Arena, the Wolves overcome an early 1-0 deficit. Glass and Tomas Hyka start the rally with second-period tallies and Kolesar adds two scores in a 5-2 triumph.

Thursday, April 23: The Wolves open the best-of-seven Central Division Finals with a 3-2 win over the Iowa Wild as Tye McGinn feeds Glass for the game-winning goal 18:39 into overtime at Allstate Arena.

Monday, April 27: The Wolves seize a 2-0 advantage in the series as Brooks Macek, Matt Weis and Whitecloud stake the hosts to a 3-2 lead in the first period and hold for a 4-3 win.

Tuesday, April 28: After Iowa allows just one goal in two games to even the series, the Wolves restore order with a 7-3 Game 5 victory on the Wild's home ice. Stefan Matteau delivers a huge shorthanded goal to build momentum, then Curtis McKenzie produces a hat trick to keep Iowa at bay.

Wednesday, April 29: The Wolves finish off the Wild with a 3-1 Game 6 win at Allstate Arena. Oscar Dansk stops 23 shots while McKenzie, AHL regular-season MVP Daniel Carr and Glass light the lamp.

Thursday, April 30: The San Diego Gulls come to Allstate Arena to start the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals. Just like in Game 1 of the Central Division Finals, Hague pulls the Wolves even in the third period and Glass finishes things off with the game-winning overtime goal.

Monday, May 4: After San Diego takes the next two games, the Wolves stand up and earn a 2-1 double-overtime victory in Game 4 to square the series. Dansk rejects 40 shots while Tynan sets up Carr for the game-winner at 6:01 of the second OT.

Tuesday, May 5: Less than 24 hours later, the Wolves battle to win Game 5 on San Diego's ice. With the contest knotted 2-2 early in the third, Carr scores to earn the lead and then Max Lagace records the first goalie goal in Wolves history as well as the first postseason goalie goal in the AHL's 83-year history.

Wednesday, May 6: The Wolves clinch the Western Conference championship on Memorial Day in front of the home fans. After 52 scoreless minutes build the suspense, McKenzie and Kolesar score 19 seconds apart to trigger a 3-1 Game 6 victory.

Thursday, May 7: In Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals, Charlotte takes a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes. Zac Leslie and Whitecloud score in the second period to forge a tie, then Matteau produces the game-winner 5:30 into overtime to give Chicago the series lead.

During the Wolves' Calder Cup Playoffs run, McKenzie paced the squad with eight goals while McKenzie, Glass, Hyka and Whitecloud shared the team lead with 15 points apiece. Dansk earned 10 wins with a 2.48 goals-against-average while Lagace picked up the other two victories.

To receive notifications for the Facebook Live streams, follow the Wolves here. To hear new stories of how the Wolves are faring during the coronavirus era, subscribe to the team's "Life Under The Pandemic" podcast via Apple, Spotify, Stitcher or any other podcast outlet.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2020

Chicago Wolves to Relive 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs Run - Chicago Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.