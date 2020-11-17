Chicago Wolves Add Goaltender Beck Warm

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Tuesday they have signed goaltender Beck Warm to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season. The 21-year-old Whistler, British Columbia, native has yet to make his professional debut.

The 6-foot, 172-pound Warm spent the last four-plus years playing in the Western Hockey League for the Tri-City Americans and Edmonton Oil Kings. He compiled a 71-56-7 record with a 3.15 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and five shutouts in 150 regular-season appearances.

At the age of 15, Warm made his WHL debut for Tri-City on Feb. 28, 2015. He returned to the Americans full-time in 2016-17 and enjoyed his best season in 2018-19, when he earned WHL West Second Team honors after posting a 32-23-5 record with a 2.94 GAA and .916 save percentage.

Last season, Edmonton acquired Warm from Tri-City on New Year's Day to bolster its division- leading team. Warm promptly posted an 11-2-2 record in 15 games for the Oil Kings with a 2.30 GAA and .915 save percentage. Edmonton owned the third-best record in the 22-team WHL when the pandemic brought the season to a halt.

Warm joins defensemen Cavan Fitzgerald and Brandon Hickey and right wing Colin Markison on the list of Wolves signees for the upcoming season, which the AHL projects to begin on Friday, Feb. 5.

