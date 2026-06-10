CHICAGO MAKES MLR HISTORY! Free Jacks OUT, Playoffs Locked & Bold Predictions

Published on June 9, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

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The Major League Rugby playoffs are here, and the race to the Championship is down to four teams!

On this week'sÃÂ Inside MLR, host Will Hooley is joined by MLR broadcaster Joey Lindstrom to break down a dramatic final week of the regular season and preview the biggest playoff matchups of the year.

ÃÂ This episode includes: * Old Glory DC's dramatic bonus-point victory over Anthem RC that secured a Top 4 finish * The Chicago Hounds making MLR history by completing the first undefeated regular season and eliminating the reigning champion New England Free Jacks from playoff contention * Chicago Hounds' head coach Chris Latham's reaction * Seattle Seawolves' dominant Sunday Night Rugby victory over California Legion that secured a home semifinal * Full playoff preview and Championship predictions

ÃÂ Ã°Å¸Å½â¢Ã¯Â¸ÂPlus, MLR Co-President Alex Magleby joins from pitchside in Quincy to react to Chicago's historic achievement, New England's playoff exit, the growth of the league this season, and everything fans can expect from Championship Weekend in Chicago on June 21.

ÃÂ Former England international and pitchside reporter Alex Corbisiero also checks in from Seattle with his analysis of the Seawolves' statement win, California's chances of bouncing back in the semifinal rematch, and the key battles that could decide who reaches the Championship.

Will and Joey also debate: Are the Chicago Hounds becoming MLR's version of the New York Knicks?Can Old Glory DC pull off a playoff shock?Does Seattle's power game beat Legion's pace and attacking threat? Who will make the 2025 MLR Championship Final?

The playoffs are here. The stakes have never been higher. Who are your picks to reach the Championship?

#MajorLeagueRugby #MLR #Rugby #ChicagoHounds #SeattleSeawolves #OldGloryDC #NewEnglandFreeJacks #InsideMLR #RugbyUnion #MLRPlayoffs







Major League Rugby Stories from June 9, 2026

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