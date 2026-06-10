MLR Named Presenting Sponsor of 2026 USRF Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Published on June 9, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







DALLAS - Major League Rugby (MLR), North America's highest rugby competition, and the United States Rugby Foundation (USRF) announced today that MLR will continue as the presenting sponsor of the 2026 USRF Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The 2026 ceremony marks the fourth straight year that MLR has been its presenting sponsor as the league continues its grassroots initiatives to grow the sport across the U.S.

This year's event will be held on Aug. 14 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., bringing together all parts of the rugby community to celebrate individuals who have made lasting impacts on the sport. With players, coaches, referees, administrators, medical personnel and media personalities under one roof, the USRF will induct its 2026 Hall of Fame class and recognize its Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

"The US Rugby Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is a key moment for the sport in our nation, and we are proud to extend our involvement in its success for another year," said MLR Co-President Graeme Bradbury. "The USRF works tirelessly to grow the game and honor the efforts of those who have done the same, and as MLR continues to grow professional rugby, we strive to put MLR talent on a path to enter the Hall of Fame in the future.

Through the partnership, the MLR and USRF will release co-branded content around USRF scholarship winners who have joined the professional ranks, including New England scrumhalf Ethan McVeigh. In addition, the USRF will promote the 2026 MLR Championship in Chicago.

The US Rugby Hall of Fame Class of 2026 includes MLR Co-President, New England Free Jacks co-founder and former USA Eagles Sevens captain Alex Magleby alongside Kevin "KB" Battle, former MLR Director of Youth Rugby Initiatives and franchise executive.

"We are completely thrilled and grateful for Major League Rugby's continued support of our Hall of Fame. With an exceptional 2026 class - including MLR Co-President Alex Magleby - we look forward to celebrating the legends of our game and partnership between US Rugby Foundation and Major League Rugby. The opportunity to work with MLR leadership on shaping the next chapter of American youth rugby development is a true honor and a responsibility we are proud to embrace."" said USRF CEO Shane Young.."

Additionally, the partnership aligns the league with an active participant in developing the sport's future stars. The 2026 MLR Championship in Chicago will feature youth participation - including a multi-discipline skills challenge and USA Touch Rugby All-Star Game - and both entities plan to build off that model with a long-term vision of a joint youth rugby initiative to launch at the 2027 MLR Championship.

Individual tickets and table reservations of 10 tickets for the 2026 USRF Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony are currently available for purchase.

For more information on the US Rugby Foundation, visit usrugbyfoundation.org/.

For more information on Major League Rugby partnerships, visit majorleague.rugby/partnership.







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