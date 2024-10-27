Chicago Fire FC II Falls 3-2 to Columbus Crew 2

October 27, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II celebrates a goal against Columbus Crew 2

Bridgeview, Ill. - Chicago Fire FC II fell 3-2 to Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday afternoon at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview. With the result, Fire II is eliminated from the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup playoffs.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 30th minute when Columbus pounced on a miscleared ball in Chicago's defensive end. Chase Adams collected the ball and sent a pass across the box that Gibran Rayo did well to head into the left side of the goal.

Chicago tied it up in the 41st minute when Christian Koffi carried the ball up the left flank and held onto it in a swarm of Columbus defenders. As the defense focused on David Poreba in the box, Koffi tapped it back where Luka Prpa was able to run onto it and blast a low, powerful shot under the goalkeeper. The tie was short-lived as Jayden Da capitalized on a cross from Adams in the 43rd minute to retake the lead.

Poreba once again found himself the focus of the defense's attention in the box in the 52nd minute. After being fouled in the box, referee Nabil Bensalah pointed to the penalty spot. Poreba stepped up and sent his shot right down the middle for his 20th goal of the season and second goal of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro playoffs.

Crew 2 once again reclaimed the lead in the 58th minute as Xavier Zengue collected a cross from Aboubacar Keita and sent it into the left side of the net to seal the final score.

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC II 3:2 Columbus Crew 2

Goals:

CLB - Rayo (Adams) (WATCH) 30'

CHI - Prpa (Koff) (WATCH) 41'

CLB - Da (Adams) (WATCH) 43'

CHI - Poreba (penalty) (WATCH) 54'

CLB - Zengue (Keita) (WATCH) 58'

Discipline:

CHI - Reynolds (Yellow Card) 24'

CLB - González (Yellow Card) 36'

CLB - Greene (Yellow Card) 52'

CHI - Konincks (Yellow Card) 68'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Stechnij, D Reynolds, D Diouf (Hlyut, 86'), D Konincks, D Rochester (Soudan, 70'); M Casas Jr. (Calle, 66'), M Prpa (Osorio, 66'), M Oregel Jr. (Shokalook, 86'); F Glasgow, F Poreba (capt.), F Koffi

Substitutes not used: GK Molenda, D Blake, D Cupps

Columbus Crew 2: GK Lapkes; D Zengue, D Keita, D Rogers; M Adu-Gyamfi, M Greene (Pearson, 82'), M González, M Brown (Williams, 70'); F Rayo (Alaouieh, 70'), F Da (Sid Mohand, 82'), F Adams (Rincon, 90+2')

Substitutes not used: GK Johnson, GK Zochowski, M Sy

Stats Summary: CHI / CLB

Shots: 12 / 16

Shots on Goal: 4 / 6

Passing Accuracy: 85.5% / 70.9%

Saves: 3 / 2

Corners: 4 / 4

Fouls: 15 / 9

Offsides: 0 / 1

Possession: 64.3% / 35.7%

Referee: Nabil Bensalah

Assistant Referee 1: Stephan McGonagle

Assistant Referee 2: Ricardo Ocampo

4th Official: Lorenzo Hernández

