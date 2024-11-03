Chicago Earns Point In Bruising Battle Against Green Bay

November 3, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, IL - After entering the third period trailing by a goal, the Chicago Steel (6-8-1-0, 13 pts.) scored two consecutive goals to take the lead, then, after surrendering the advantage, scored the game-tying goal with two minutes left to earn a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Green Bay Gamblers (5-6-1-0, 11 pts.) at Fox Valley Ice Arena Saturday night.

Ashton Schultz scored his third goal of the season and Teddy Mutryn took the team lead in goals with his sixth score of the year. Will Tomko scored a clutch goal late in the final period, his third of the year, to force overtime.

Goaltender Jack Parsons made 28 saves in defeat.

Early in the game, Chicago built off a strong offensive display in Green Bay Friday night, getting a handful of lengthy stays in the attacking zone to wear the Gamblers down.

Halfway through the opening frame, tensions spilled over after Parsons received a late poke following a cover, resulting in a scrap that delivered offsetting minors.

Green Bay received a power play shortly after to get a dangerous four-on-three advantage, but the resilient Chicago penalty kill staved off the Gamblers push, much in part to a few wonderful saves from Parsons.

The biggest play of the period was a stop by Parsons during the advantage for Green Bay, a tic-toe-almost-goal for the Gamblers that Parsons stonewalled with a miraculous right pad save.

Parsons continued to add highlights to his reel early in the second period after the Steel went shorthanded for the second time, with a high shoulder stop off of a backdoor feed the most dazzling of a long sequence of saves.

The Gamblers made the third power play hurt and scored the game's first goal after nearly 35 minutes of scoreless action.

Following an offensive zone win, Andrew O'Sullivan fired a shot from the right circle with a heavy load of traffic that Niles Benson got a stick on to deflect past Parsons and put Green Bay ahead 1-0.

With 35 seconds left in the second period, the Gamblers were handed a boarding minor that gave the Steel a fresh sheet of ice to work with for 1:25 of power play time.

Chicago was held off the board on the power play to open the third, but they surged forward and scored consecutive goals to flip the game upside down.

Three and a half minutes in, Schultz made a crafty move around a defender at the right faceoff circle and released a sizzling shot that snuck past the right arm of Gamblers goaltender Dylan Johnson to tie the game at one.

The game remained deadlocked for another seven minutes before Chicago leaped into the driver's seat thanks to a great effort play from Mutryn.

Following a Reid Conn shot from the right point, Johnson made a right shoulder save and thought he had the puck frozen, but it escaped his grasp and plopped into the crease, allowing Mutryn to capitalize on the rebound to give Chicago a 2-1 lead.

With under five minutes remaining, the game took a sizable turn when Reid Conn was handed a double minor that gave Green Bay an extended power play, and they made it count.

Just ten seconds into the power play, Vasily Zelenov scored his second goal of the year on a shot from the slot with a defender on his back that tied the game at two.

Green Bay then sucked all the energy from the building, scoring another power play goal just one minute later, as former Steel forward Anthony Cardilli tallied his first goal of the season on a carbon copy of the tying goal moments before to put the Gamblers ahead 3-2.

With the Stel now trailing, offsetting minors late in the period created a four-on-four situation. With extra ice to work with, Chicago gained the offensive zone and Owen Tylec dished a pass to Tomko who fired through a screen and in to tie the game at three.

For the first time in almost a month, the Steel needed overtime to decide a winner. Chicago had several chances in the three-on-three frame, including a Mutryn opportunity in close, but could not convert.

At 2:30 of the extra frame, the Gamblers found an opening after a Steel defender fell to the ice, creating a two-on-none. Will Zellers carried in on the right wing and whistled a snap shot under the glove of Parsons to give Green Bay the extra point in a 4-3 win.

The Steel will take to the road and take on the Youngstown Phantoms in Ohio for the first time this season with games on Friday, November 8 at 6:05 pm CT and Saturday, November 9 at 5:05 pm CT.

Chicago will return home on Friday, November 15 at 7:05 pm to host the Lincoln Stars for Sensory Friendly Night presented by Rising Lights Project and Laura Henrikson - Realtor. The night will feature accommodations for those with disabilities that make it difficult to attend sporting events, such as no goal horn, lower volume music, a sensory room, and more.

November 15 is also a Lou Malnati's Family Pack game, where fans can get four tickets, four hot dogs, four chips, four sodas or water, four Chuck-A-Pucks, and two Lou Malnati personal pizza coupons for just $60.

The Steel will cap off the weekend on Saturday, November 16 at 7:05 pm against Lincoln on "STANLEY" Cup Night, where they will pay homage to the Stanley Cup... no, not the best trophy in sports...the viral sensation and must-have thirst-quenching STANLEY cups.

The first 500 fans will receive a Steel Straw Topper.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Season ticket plans are on sale now, starting at just 5 games for $50. Season ticket plans are built on flexibility as fans have the option of choosing their own games throughout the season with multiple benefits including season ticket gifts and special events.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, November 8 at Youngstown Phantoms (6:05 pm CT) Saturday, November 9 at Youngstown Phantoms (5:05 pm CT) Friday, November 15 vs. Lincoln Stars (7:05 pm CT) | Sensory-Friendly Night presented by Rising Lights Project and Laura Henrikson - Realtor | Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game

