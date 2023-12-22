Chicago Cubs Radio Broadcaster Ron Coomer to Headline First Pitch Banquet on January 25

December 22, 2023 - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - Chicago Cubs radio broadcaster and nine-year Major League Baseball player Ron Coomer will be the special guest speaker for the South Bend Cubs Foundation's First Pitch Banquet on Thursday, January 25 at the 1st Source Bank Performance Center. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with the program beginning at 7:00 p.m. This event is for adults 21 and older only.

Tickets start at $60 per person while a limited number of VIP tickets are also available for $80 and include a meet and greet with Ron Coomer. Groups can purchase tables of eight for only $450. All tickets include an "elevated ballpark experience" with food stations, soda, and water. Alcohol will be available for purchase.

There will be a silent auction and special raffle during the event. One of the raffle prizes includes four tickets to a Chicago Cubs game along with a special behind the scenes visit to the Wrigley Field Press Box to meet Ron Coomer before the game. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the event.

The South Bend Cubs Foundation's mission is to work in partnership to revitalize participation in baseball, and in so doing, give professional engagement to teach, mentor, and model exceptional life advancing skills and socialization while instilling vital character values. They are committed to supporting players in fulfilling their potential by providing intensive instruction and an opportunity to compete at a high level of play where discipline, teamwork, and good sportsmanship are expected. In addition to baseball skills, the Foundation offers tutoring, mentoring, and life skills programs to their members. For more information, visit sbcubsfoundation.org or email [email protected].

Ron Coomer was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 14th round of the 1987 amateur draft. He would then sign with the Chicago White Sox in 1991 before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1993 and then the Minnesota Twins in 1995 where he would make his Major League Baseball Debut. Coomer spent five seasons with the Twins, with whom he made the All-Star team in 1999. In 2001, Coomer signed a free-agent contract with the Chicago Cubs followed by a year with the New York Yankees in 2002 and finished his career with the Dodgers in 2003.

Following his playing career, Coomer would become a color analyst for the Minnesota Twins television broadcast in 2012 and 2013. In December of 2013, he was announced as the new analyst for the Chicago Cubs Radio Network. The 2024 season will be Coomer's eleventh year on the air with Cubs radio.

