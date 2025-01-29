Chattanooga Lookouts and Chattanooga State Announce Exhibition Game

January 29, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts and the Chattanooga State Tigers Baseball Team have announced the return of their annual exhibition game at AT&T Field. The two teams will play against each other on Wednesday, April 2 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets for the seven-inning game are $7 and are on sale HERE and Lookouts.com. Proceeds from this game will go to the Chattanooga State Baseball Team.

"We are thrilled to be back at AT&T Field to face the Lookouts," Chattanooga St. Head Coach Greg Dennis said. "This exhibition is a great opportunity for our guys to face off against future MLB players."

The game between the two teams will be their 15th meeting and first since 2019. Several current and former Major Leaguer players have appeared in this exhibition series, including Nathan Eovaldi (2011), Byron Buxton (2015), Nick Gordon (2017) and Nick Burdi (2017).

Two days after the exhibition game the Chattanooga Lookouts will begin their regular season on Friday, April 4 against the Rocket City Trash Pandas in Madison, AL. The team will return to Chattanooga for Opening Day on Tuesday, April 8 at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for Opening Day and other select promotions are on sale now at Lookouts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from January 29, 2025

Chattanooga Lookouts and Chattanooga State Announce Exhibition Game - Chattanooga Lookouts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.