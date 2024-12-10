Chattanooga Football Club Signs Steeve Louis Jean

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) today announced it has signed midfielder Steeve Louis Jean (pronunced Loo-EE zhan) to a one-year contract with a club option for a further year, pending federation and league approval.

Louis Jean, 20, joins CFC after two successful seasons with Austin FC II. Most notably, the young Haitian midfielder was a part of Austin's Western Conference Championship and MLS NEXT Pro Cup-winning team in 2023.

Louis Jean was born in Léogane, Haiti and played for Leg A-Z International in the United Premier Soccer League before signing an amateur contract with Austin FC II.

In his two seasons playing professionally for Austin FC II, Louis Jean played in 45 matches, started in 25 and logged nearly 2,500 minutes of gametime. He scored one goal and provided two assists during his time with the Verde and Black.

"With the fluidity of the modern game you need athletes that have diverse skillsets and can play multiple positions and roles," said Chattanooga Football Club Technical Director Sebastian Giraldo. "Steeve fits this mold and is also a young, high potential prospect that will continue to improve while he is here at CFC."

"I've been watching him for a long time," said Chattanooga FC Men's Head Coach Chris Nugent. "His ability to cover ground and defend is really important. The timing of his defending for breaking up play is very important. This league is really transitional and the game can get open and a player with his abilities is able to recognize danger and close it down at the right time. His positioning between lines is good as well as his ability to receive and play forward, which is going to be really important for us in 2025 if we're able to break lines and break teams down."

Louis Jean expressed his excitement upon signing for Chattanooga Football Club.

"I'm so excited to play for CFC, and I'm really looking forward to playing in front of the supporters, and I want to make them happy," said Louis Jean.

Chattanooga Football Club recently concluded its 16th season and its fourth full year as a professional club.

PLAYER PROFILE

Name: Steeve Louis Jean

Pronunciation: Loo-EE zhan

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-9

Date of Birth: September 6, 2004

Birthplace: Léogâne, Haiti

Citizenship: Haiti

Previous club: Austin FC II

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs midfielder Steeve Louis Jean to a one-year deal with a club option of a further year.

