Chattanooga Football Club Parts Ways with Sporting Director and Head Coach Rod Underwood

September 26, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club announced today that it has parted ways with Rod Underwood as sporting director and head coach effective immediately.

"The club would like to express its deep gratitude to Rod Underwood for his commitment to our club. He is a class act and I wish him the best in all of his future endeavors," said Davis Grizzard, CFC Primary Owner.

During his three seasons with Chattanooga FC, Underwood led the club to second and first-place finishes in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA). He then led the team through its transition to MLS NEXT Pro.

Through 26 matches in MLS NEXT Pro, the team accrued eight wins, nine losses and nine draws with seven shootout wins. Overall during his tenure at CFC in competitive matches, Underwood led the team to a 41W-17L-25D.

Assistant Coach Chris Nugent has been named as interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Nugent was hired in 2022 to be the assistant coach for Chattanooga Football Club, alongside Underwood. Before arriving at CFC, Nugent served as Technical Director and Performance Analyst for NC Fusion, as well as Assistant Academy Director and Head Coach with Queen City Mutiny. He holds his USSF "A" License and NSCAA Premier licenses.

Nugent's debut as interim Head Coach for Chattanooga FC is set for this upcoming Sunday, September 29 at 3 p.m. ET when the club travels to Toronto FC II as the club pushes for a spot in the playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.