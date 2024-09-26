Colorado Rapids 2 Set for Final Road Match of 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Season against Minnesota United FC 2

September 26, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (6-16-4, 29 pts.) will hit the road for the last time in 2024 for their third matchup of the season against Minnesota United FC 2 (7-15-4, 29 pts.). Kickoff at the National Sports Center Stadium in Blaine, Minnesota, is set for 6:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

These clubs are no stranger to one another, as Friday will mark the third time this season that they will see each other in MLS NEXT Pro regular season play. The Loons have gotten the best of Rapids 2 so far this season with two victories in their two matchups. Their most recent contest was also in Minnesota, with the home side taking all three points in a 1-0 victory. The first matchup resulted in MNUFC2 coming out on top again, 2-0, at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.

Most recently for Rapids 2 was a close contest against Houston last weekend. The club fell, 2-1, on the road but had multiple highlights as a result of the match. The main takeaway was Rapids Academy forward Colton Swan scoring his second goal of the season and earning the title of MLS NEXT Pro Rising Star of Matchweek 28.

While facing a 2-0 deficit late in the match, Swan kept up his attack and capitalized off a Houston mistake to score and attempt a comeback on the road. The forward was a force in the attacking end for a majority of the match, leading him to the league honor for the first time in his career. Swan has now recorded three goal contributions for the club in his 13 appearances so far this season.

Despite their current standing at 13th in the Western Conference, Minnesota has had some success as of late in league play. The club is unbeaten in their last four matches, with their last contest being a 4-2 win over Sporting Kansas City II. All four goals came from four different goal scorers in Hugo Bacharach, Aidan Martinez, Samuel Shashoua and Alisa Randell.

While both teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention in MLS NEXT Pro this season, there is still plenty of talent that will be showcased by both sides on Friday night.

Rapids 2 will look to earn their first victory on the road against Minnesota since 2023, when the club barreled their way to a 1-4 victory. Since then, MNUFC2 has taken the lead in the all-time record between these two clubs with a 4-2-1 record.

