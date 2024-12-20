Chattanooga FC Hosts Holiday Party for Boys & Girls Club of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) hosted a holiday party for the city's Boys & Girls Club on Thursday, December 19th as part of the club's Season of Giving, presented by Food City.

The club provided food and games and arranged for a visit from Santa. Thanks to partners adidas, the club was also able to give CFC branded sweatshirts to the young people. Major League Soccer (MLS) also donated copies of the video game EAFC for the Boys & Girls Club to keep.

"We were thrilled to be with the Boys & Girls Club and to put on this holiday party," said CFC Community Relations Manager Mikaela Sites. "It's a really special time for us to spend time in the community and invest in its future. Food City is our partner over the whole Season of Giving and we're grateful for their generosity."

"We want to thank MLS, adidas and Food City for their support of youth soccer and participating in our Season of Giving," said CFC Senior Marketing Manager Calvin Claggett. "This has been an historic effort to, not only bring youth soccer to our underserved and underprivileged communities, but being able to spend some quality time during the holidays and sharing the love, and that's what Chattanooga FC is all about."

"We always welcome community partners and we're lucky to have CFC with us for our annual holiday party," said CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Chattanooga Jim Morgan. "They provided refreshments, activities, and most importantly, they're outside playing soccer with the kids. By being here, CFC is bringing a sport that many of our kids have not been introduced to before. It's a healthy and popular sport and more importantly they're bringing in professionals and mentors that the kids can create relationships with. The kids can't be what they can't see, so this all goes a long way to planting a seed for them to take action. We really appreciate CFC's involvement and we're looking forward to working with them in the future."

