Chattanooga Football Club Re-Signs Minjae Kwak

December 20, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) today announced it has re-signed forward Minjae Kwak to a one-year contract with a club option for a further year, pending federation and league approval.

The 24-year-old from Suwon, South Korea will re-join CFC for the 2025 season after making 15 appearances for the club in its inaugural season in MLS NEXT Pro in 2024.

Kwak made nine starts and 15 appearances, logging 733 minutes and scoring one goal, which was voted as Goal of Matchweek 28.

"I'm really excited to get Minjae back with the team," said Chattanooga FC Men's Head Coach Chris Nugent. "I've been an admirer of his for a long time. His potential is very high. He struggled with injuries last season, so I'm excited to see what he can do with a full preseason. He's direct, attacking and enjoys taking players on. He's going to be very productive in our attack this coming season."

Kwak expressed his excitement upon re-signing with Chattanooga Football Club for the 2025 season.

"I'm very happy to be back for one more year with this amazing club and its amazing fans," said Kwak.

Chattanooga Football Club recently concluded its 16th season and its fourth full year as a professional club.

PLAYER PROFILE

Name: Minjae Kwak

Pronunciation: mean-jay kwahk

Position: Forward

Height: 5-10

Date Of Birth: August 25, 2000

Birthplace: Suwon, South Korea

Citizenship: USA

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs forward Minjae Kwak to a one-year deal with a club option of a further year.

