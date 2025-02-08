Chattanooga FC Defeats Birmingham Legion 3-2 in Preseason Test

February 8, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC exchanges high fives after a goal against the Birmingham Legion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Chattanooga Football Club defeated Birmingham Legion FC 3-2 in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday afternoon in the club's second match of the 2025 preseason.

Ameziane Sid Mohand recorded a brace in the victory and Robert Screen tallied the winner to propel Chattanooga over the USL Championship side.

Birmingham opened the scoring in the 30th minute when Sebastian Tregarthen drove into the box and found the feet of Ronaldo Damus, who slotted it past Chattanooga FC goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović.

Just like in the opening preseason match with MLS side Atlanta United FC, Chattanooga responded quickly. It was Sid Mohand who equalized in the 32nd minute with a close finish off a cross from Daniel Mangarov. Mangarov's driving run down the left flank found Sid Mohand at the back post, who calmly finished.

Chattanooga came flying out of halftime with Sid Mohand scoring his second in the 47th minute after connecting with a perfectly weighted ball in behind from Callum Watson.

Birmingham forward Lucca Dourado converted a penalty in the 60th minute to level it at 2-2.

Screen made it 3-2 in the 67th minute off an assist from Jesus Ibarra. After a deft touch around a Birmingham defender, Screen buried his finish and scored what would be the match-winner.

Chattanooga Head Coach Chris Nugent said the result is another positive momentum-builder as preseason continues for the Boys in Blue.

"I spoke about it the other day about seeing more of our identity, and I felt there were a lot of good moments in our build-up and our possession through the lines today," said Nugent. "The resilience was there again. Maybe it was tougher than we would have liked in the second half, especially when we changed some of the guys around, but seeing the buy-in of the guys, the competitiveness to keep going, battling until the end even when the fatigue was setting in was really impressive."

Chattanooga's preseason action continues on Saturday, February 15 when the club hosts USL League One side One Knox SC in the Tennessee River Showdown. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET.

Box Score

Birmingham Legion - Chattanooga FC

Legion Training Facility | Birmingham, Ala.

Final score:

BHM: 2

CFC: 3

Scoring summary:

30': Damus - BHM

32': Sid Mohand - CFC

47': Sid Mohand - CFC

60': Dourado (PK) - BHM

67': Screen - CFC

Line-ups:

BHM starters: Fernando Delgado, Phanuel Kavita, Eathan Kos, Stephen Turnbull, Mensah Moses, Dawson McCartney, Ereku Temitayo, Sebastian Tregarthen, Enzo Martinez, Danny Trejo, Ronaldo Damus

Substitutes: Trevor Spengelberg, Damean Dominguez, Santiago Suarez, Jake Rufe, Aiden Borra, Finn Calloway, Jackson Wrobel, Lucca Dourado, Tabort Etaka Preston

Head Coach: Tom Soehn

CFC starters: Eldin Jakupović; Milo Garvanian, Farid Sar-Sar, Logan Brown, Tate Robertson, Nick Mendonca, Daniel Mangarov, Ameziane Sid Mohand, Callum Watson, Minjae Kwak, Keegan Ancelin

Substitutes: Michael Barrueta, Robert Screen, Markus Naglestad, Steeve Louis Jean, Ethan Dudley, Jesus Ibarra, J.P. Philpot, Alex McGrath

Head Coach: Chris Nugent

