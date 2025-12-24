Charge Score Four Straight Goals to Shock Sceptres in Overtime

Ottawa Charge react after Rebecca Leslie's overtime goal

TORONTO - The Ottawa Charge erased a 3-0 deficit to earn a second straight overtime win, defeating the Toronto Sceptres 4-3 on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum before a crowd of 8,108. Rebecca Leslie's two-goal performance initiated the comeback at 6:22 of the second period, then sealed the win against her former team with the overtime goal scored on the power play just 1:24 into extra time. Gabbie Hughes brought the Charge to within one goal at 14:12 of the middle frame with her first of the season on the power play, and defender Brooke Hobson got her first as a member of the Charge to tie the game at 4:36 of the third period. Maggie Connors scored her first of the season at 1:38 of the first period to give the Sceptres their quickest lead of the season. Daryl Watts made it 2-0 at 7:32 of the first period, then defender Ella Shelton made it 3-0 at 6:08 of the second. Shots were an even 37-37 with Gwyneth Philips earning the win with 34 saves opposite Raygan Kirk who stopped a season-high of 33. Ottawa's win is the largest comeback of the PWHL season and in team history on the heels of a thrilling overtime victory over Minnesota in Chicago during the Takeover Tour on Sunday. Toronto had an opposite result in their first Takeover Tour game in Halifax, losing to Montréal in a shootout Wednesday, but have points in three straight games after a Sunday win in New York. Both teams return to action on Saturday afternoon following a short holiday break with Ottawa at home to Boston and Toronto in Montréal for the Duel at the Top at the Bell Centre.

QUOTES

Ottawa Head Coach Carla MacLeod on what was said after the first period to spark the comeback: "My gosh, you give coaches far too much credit. We don't say anything! We tried to provide some tweaks and some adjustments, but at the end of the day it was the team in front of me, which is our player group. They're just motivated and they didn't waver. Obviously, we had a little adversity down three goals, but we just stuck together and found our legs, and I thought our speed was impactful tonight and we found a way to win it."

Charge forward Rebecca Leslie on her goal that started the comeback: "I think for us at that point in the game, we were just trying to get pucks on the net. I was trying to do that in any way possible and hope for a rebound or a goal. But yeah, playing along with Brianne Jenner and Sarah Wozniewicz made it a lot of fun tonight and we're just excited to continue to build and grow as a team."

Sceptres defender Savannah Harmon on how the defence delt with adversity: "Definitely nothing you ever want to see - Allie (Munroe) is such an important part of this team. I think one strength of our team is our depth. We have a lot of players down the lineup that we can rely upon, any given night they can step in and play a role."

Toronto Head Coach Troy Ryan on the game: "It was a series of events that tilted the game back against us. We just have to be better. The game is full of plenty of highs and lows, you've got to learn to reset when something bad happens and get back to what makes you successful earlier in the game. We gave them life. I thought the energy in this building was unbelievable for the first half of the game and I honestly think some of our decisions and some of the plays we made, we took ourselves out of the game, took our fans out of it and let Ottawa back in the game."

NOTABLES

Three of the last four games between these teams have gone to overtime, with Ottawa also winning in Toronto on the final day of the 2024-25 regular season on May 3. The Charge have now won four straight overtime games dating back to last season, while the Sceptres have lost three straight games that have extended beyond regulation.

Ottawa is 4-1-0-0 all-time against Toronto when scoring at least three goals. Prior to Sunday's 4-3 win over New York, the Sceptres had lost 18 straight games when allowing three or more goals.

The Charge have scored two power play goals in consecutive games and lead the PWHL with six goals scored on the advantage. Ottawa has scored three or more goals in consecutive games after scoring one goal in each of the four games during the team's losing streak.

Ottawa is the first team to erase a 3-0 deficit since New York came back to beat the Charge 6-3 on Mar. 25 in the nation's capital with six goals scored in the third period.

Rebecca Leslie recorded the first game-winning goal and multi-goal game of her career and has her first-ever three-game point streak (3G, 1A). Her third and fourth goals of the season set a new career-high and with seven points (4G, 3A) in eight games she has more than doubled her point total (1G, 2A) in 27 games with her hometown team in 2024-25.

Gabbie Hughes'goal was her first of the season and snapped a 15-game regular season goalless drought that began on Mar. 7 of last season. Tonight's goal was scored in her sixth game of the campaign after going 14 games without a goal to open 2024-25. Her five goals last season were scored in a five-game stretch between Feb. 13-26 and included one power play tally.

Brooke Hobson scored her first goal and point in her eighth game as a member of the Charge. The defender scored once in each of her first two PWHL seasons with New York.

Maggie Connors has points in consecutive games (1G, 1A) for the first time since scoring in back-to-back games during the inaugural season (Mar. 2-6, 2024). Her two points in seven games to start this season has already matched her 2024-25 total (2G) across 30 games.

Daryl Watts has scored both of her goals this season at home against Ottawa and has points in consecutive games (1G, 1A) for the first time this season. Last season, the Sceptres top scorer put together four different point streaks, including a five-game stretch from Jan. 25 to Feb. 11 with seven points (2G, 5A).

Ella Shelton scored her second goal of the season and first on home ice as a member of the Sceptres. Five of her 17 goals, the most all-time by a defender, have been scored in games played in Toronto with the first four as a member of New York.

Brianne Jenner recorded two assists for the second time this season following her four-point performance (2G, 2A) on Nov. 26 against Vancouver. With three points (1G, 2A) in her last two games, the Charge captain has climbed into a tie for first in league scoring with eight points (3G, 5A) in eight games.

Gwyneth Philips has made 30 or more saves in four of her seven starts to far this season, the most of any PWHL goaltender, with Raygan Kirk next in line with three such games.

Rory Guilday recorded an assist for the third consecutive game, the longest point streak of her career, and leads all rookies with six points and five assists in eight games. Her four power play points (1PPG, 3PPA) are two more than the next highest rookie.

Anna Kjellbin picked up a primary assist for her third point in the last five games, representing the best offensive stretch of her career. The Swedish defender's three points (1G, 2A) in seven games matches the three points (3A) she recorded in 25 games last season between Montréal and Toronto.

Emma Maltais registered her third assist of the season and has points in consecutive games (1G, 1A) for the first time since compiling a three-game streak in the playoffs (1G, 3A). Her last regular season point streak was a five-game stretch with eight points (1G, 7A) during the inaugural season (Mar. 23 to May 1, 2024).

Kali Flanagan picked up her first point of the season with a secondary assist on Watts' goal. The defender finished the 2024-25 season with a career-high four assists in 30 games which ranked third among Sceptres rearguards.

Natalie Spooner collected her third assist of the season in her seventh game, exceeding the two assists she recorded in 14 games last season. Her six shots on goal led all Sceptres skaters and brings her season total to a team high of 26.

Sarah Wozniewicz led the Charge with a career-high six shots on goal playing on the team's top line, one game after scoring the overtime winner on Sunday in Chicago.

Allie Munroe exited the game during the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return to the Sceptres blue line.

Renata Fast missed a second straight game for the Sceptres and is listed day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Fanuza Kadirova, who scored her first career goal in Toronto on Dec. 4, missed a second straight game for the Charge with an upper-body injury.

THREE STARS

1. Rebecca Leslie (OTT) 2G

2. Brianne Jenner (OTT) 2A

3. Daryl Watts (TOR) 1G

STANDINGS

Toronto (3-0-2-2) - 2nd Place (Tied)

Ottawa (1-2-0-5) - 6th Place (Tied)

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Ottawa: Saturday, Dec. 27 vs. Boston at 12 p.m. ET

Toronto: Saturday, Dec. 27 at Montréal (Bell Centre) at 2 p.m. ET

