Championship Weekend Is Here, and the Action Runs All Weekend Long.
Published on June 19, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Chicago Hounds YouTube Video
The party in Chicago starts now
Championship Weekend is here, and the action runs all weekend long.
Your complete guide to the weekend
https://bit.ly/MLRChampGuide26
#MLR2026
Major League Rugby Stories from June 19, 2026
- Matt Courtright: Meet Major League Rugby's Biggest Fan - Seattle Seawolves
- Your Complete Guide to MLR Championship Weekend in Chicago: June 19-21 - MLR
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.