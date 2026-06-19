Championship Weekend Is Here, and the Action Runs All Weekend Long.

Published on June 19, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds YouTube Video







The party in Chicago starts now

Championship Weekend is here, and the action runs all weekend long.

Your complete guide to the weekend

https://bit.ly/MLRChampGuide26

#MLR2026







Major League Rugby Stories from June 19, 2026

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