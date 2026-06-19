Your Complete Guide to MLR Championship Weekend in Chicago: June 19-21

Published on June 19, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Major League Rugby is bringing its biggest weekend of the year to Chicago, and it's a lot more than just one match. From a welcome party kicking off Friday night to a championship concert closing out Sunday, here's everything happening across the three-day celebration, and one Shield up for grabs.

Friday, June 19

MLR Welcome Party

The weekend kicks off the way every good rugby weekend should, with a drink in hand and fans from every club in the room. Show up in a full rugby kit (shorts, shirt, and socks), and if you're 21+, you'll get a complimentary specialty cocktail on the house.

Where & When: 7:00-10:00 PM CT | Open to All | Upstairs at Kaiser Tiger, 1415 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL

Saturday, June 20

MLR Fan Festival Eve featuring MLR Unscripted

Chicago's legendary lakefront, a live band, and fans from every MLR club under one sky. 90s cover band Nerdvana takes the Lake Stage for two sets, with a mascot meet-and-greet and MLR Unscripted sandwiched in between, live, unfiltered interviews and games with players and coaches you won't catch anywhere else.

3 PM DJ Beamish

4 PM: Nerdvana

5 PM: MLR Unscripted Show hosted by Will Hooley, with MLR, Rugby, Fans, Coaches & Captains

Stick around the lawn for vendor tents from World Rugby Shop, USA Touch Rugby, SCRUMMY App, USA Rugby, and Clark Street Merch, plus food from America's Dog & Burger and a chance to grab a photo with the Shield.

Where & When: 3:00-7:00 PM CT | Free and Open to All | Navy Pier Lake Stage, 600 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

Sunday, June 21, Championship Day

Sunday is a full day at SeatGeek Stadium.

USA Touch Rugby Tournament

Touch rugby runs all day on the upper fields, building to marquee all-star matches where the weekend's best touch players take the field one last time.

Where & When: SeatGeek Stadium Fields, 7000 S Harlem Ave, Bridgeview, IL. Tournament all-star matches at 9 AM, 12 PM, 1 PM, 3:30 PM, and 4:30 PM CT

Punt. Pass. Post. Push. Presented by Recover 180

Built for the next generation. Youth and high school players compete in a multi-discipline skills challenge led by Lindenwood University coaches and players. Every participant walks away with a T-shirt and a ticket to the MLR Championship match. Register HERE (add link)

Where & When: 2:00-5:00 PM CT | SeatGeek Stadium Fields, 7000 S Harlem Ave, Bridgeview, IL | Registration required

MLR Fan Fest

Tailgating, live music, food trucks, and sponsor activations- the pre-game that makes the game hit harder. No Limit takes the stage, with an emcee duo running games, trivia, a flip cup tournament, and a costume contest at the mainstage at 5 PM throughout the afternoon. Get your face painted, snap a photo with the Shield, throw some cornhole, or sign the MLR community fan board.

Food trucks on site include Route 66 Mobile Diner, Tacomotora, Reggies on Wheels, BAD JOHNNY'S Kitchen, and Hello Boba, plus beer and drinks from SeatGeek Stadium's bars. Vendor tents include Gilbert/World Rugby Shop, SCRUMMY App, XCLSV, Chicago Rugby Union, USA Rugby, and Clark Street Merch.

Where & When: 3:00-6:30 PM CT | SeatGeek Stadium parking lots, 7000 S Harlem Ave, Bridgeview, IL

The Championship Match

Gates open at 6:00 PM, with kickoff at 7:00 PM. Six teams have battled all season for this moment,only one walks away with the Shield. Catch it live on ESPN2 and ESPN+, or be there in person to see it lifted.

Where & When: Gates 6:00 PM | Kickoff 7:00 PM CT | SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 S Harlem Ave, Bridgeview, IL

Post-Championship Concert, Flatfoot 56

The Shield gets lifted. The band takes the stage. The party moves to the pitch. One of the biggest moments in North American rugby history, and you're on the field for it.

SeatGeek Stadium (on the field), 7000 S Harlem Ave, Bridgeview, IL

Three days, three venues, six teams, and one trophy, MLR Championship Weekend has something going on from Friday happy hour straight through Sunday night. See you in Chicago.







Major League Rugby Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.