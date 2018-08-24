Champions of the Second Half

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes continued their magical 2018 campaign on Thursday night, as they completed a three-game sweep of the Lancaster JetHawks, taking a 5-4 decision at LoanMart Field, giving Rancho Cucamonga the Second Half South Division title.

Cody Thomas legged out an infield hit in the last of the seventh, scoring Brandon Montgomery to give Rancho a 5-4 advantage.

The Quakes' bullpen had another fantastic night on Thursday, as Ryan Moseley (4-3) tossed a scoreless seventh to grab the win, while Sven Schueller and Dan Jagiello finished it off, with Jagiello recording his first save of the year for Rancho with a scoreless ninth.

Quakes' starter Max Gamboa was shaky early, as he allowed four runs over the first three innings, but went on to retire his final 11 hitters, as he settled into a nice groove in a no-decision.

Down 1-0 in the second, Rancho plated three runs to take an early 3-1 lead. Jared Walker evened the game with an RBI hit, before Hamlet Marte plated a pair with a two-run single off Lancaster starter Matt Dennis.

Thomas' hit in the seventh came against Lancaster reliever Jairo Diaz (0-1), who was charged with the loss.

The Second Half South Division Crown is one of many accolades for this season's club, as it marks the first time since 2011 that the Quakes have won both halves.

Rancho (78-51, 43-16) is now 27 games over .500 for the first time in franchise history. On Friday, the Quakes head to San Bernardino, taking on the 66ers in the first game of a four-game set. Going for the Quakes will be lefty Leo Crawford (6-0), while the 66ers will send Michael Santos (0-0) at 7:05pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Friday, August 31st, as they host Inland Empire in the final four games of the regular season. Friday the 31st is another Family RV $1 Family Feast Night, as fans will enjoy hot dogs, Pepsi products and ice cream sandwiches for just one dollar each. Tickets to the game are available online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000. Go Quakes!

