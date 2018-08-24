'Hawks Drop One-Run Game, Get Swept

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - The JetHawks saw the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes break a tie in the seventh inning for the second-straight night and dropped the series-finale, 5-4, on Thursday night at LoanMart Field.

Brandon Montgomery scored the winning run from second base in the seventh on a Cody Thomas infield single. Thomas hit a sharp one-hopper to first baseman Tyler Nevin who fielded the ball, but Thomas beat pitcher Jairo Diaz (0-1) to first base after Nevin's toss. Montgomery continued around third and scored on the play. He had reached on a walk.

The JetHawks (32-27, 65-63) loaded the bases in the eighth and put a runner on in the ninth but couldn't score. Dan Jagiello pitched the ninth to pick up his first save for Rancho Cucamonga (43-16, 78-51). Ryan Moseley (4-3) earned the win in relief.

Lancaster scored first on a Nevin RBI-single in the first inning against starter Max Gamboa, but the Quakes answered with three runs in the bottom of the second to take a 3-1 lead.

The JetHawks put up three runs of their own in the top of the third to retake the lead. Colton Welker brought Manny Melendez to the plate with a sac-fly, and Nevin followed with another RBI-single. Nevin eventually scored on a Wes Rogers groundout to give the JetHawks a 4-3 lead.

The Quakes tied the game, 4-4, with an unearned run in the bottom of the third.

Dennis allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits over six innings.

The JetHawks finished 1-5 on the six-game road trip and have now lost 10 of their last 12 games. They head home to begin their final homestand of the regular season on Friday night against the Lake Elsinore Storm. Brandon Gold (9-8) is scheduled to start opposite Aaron Leasher (1-1). First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

