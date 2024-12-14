CFL X World Vision - Boseko Lokombo

December 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







Earlier this year, Boseko Lokombo travelled to Kenya with World Vision Canada to witness firsthand the transformative work their programs are providing children, in some of the world's vulnerable communities.

Last year over 43,000 youth participated in World Vision's life skills programs that trained young adults across countries including Kenya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and The Philippines.

Learn more about how the CFL and World Vision are working together to make a lasting change, and you can too.

cfl.worldvision.ca

#imasupporter #worldvision #cfl

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from December 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.