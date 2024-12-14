CFL X World Vision - Boseko Lokombo
December 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
Earlier this year, Boseko Lokombo travelled to Kenya with World Vision Canada to witness firsthand the transformative work their programs are providing children, in some of the world's vulnerable communities.
Last year over 43,000 youth participated in World Vision's life skills programs that trained young adults across countries including Kenya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and The Philippines.
Learn more about how the CFL and World Vision are working together to make a lasting change, and you can too.
cfl.worldvision.ca
#imasupporter #worldvision #cfl
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from December 14, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent B.C. Lions Stories
- Lions Sign Former Syracuse Standout QB Garrett Shrader
- Lions Re-Sign WR and Former Maryland Lacrosse Star Jared Bernhardt
- Lions Bring Back Quartet of Americans for 2025
- Buck Pierce Named the 28th Head Coach in BC Lions History
- Lions Sign Former Okanagan Sun Star Running Back Elelyon Noa