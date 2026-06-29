CFL Plays of the Week - Week 4, 2026
Published on June 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
The best plays from CFL Week 4 are here! Watch Kalil Pimpleton and Tyreik McAllister take kicks to the house, Tevin Jones and Hollins find the end zone, and the Edmonton Elks force a game-changing fumble recovery. Which play was your favourite?
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Canadian Football League Stories from June 29, 2026
- Roughriders Announce Hot Wheels Game Day - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Stamps Welcome New Linebacker - Calgary Stampeders
- RedBlacks and Diesel's Army Announce Partnership for 2026 Season - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Sign Canadian LB Ryan Baker to Contract Extension - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
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