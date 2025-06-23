CFL Plays of the Week - Week 3, 2025
June 23, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Mario Alford turns on the jets with a blazing return to the house - but does it top this week's highlight reel? Watch the full video to see where it lands in the Plays of the Week presented by Timber Mart.
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from June 23, 2025
- Alouettes Mourn the Passing of Chandler Jones - Montreal Alouettes
- Double Blue Ink Canadian DL J-Min Pelley - Toronto Argonauts
- Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC Bring Back Hearts in the Huddle Presented by Steelport for 2025 - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Ticats Sign Sign American Linebacker Ozzie Nicholas - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Riders Sign Receiver Josh Ali - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Elks Sign Former Miami Hurricane Elijah Alston to the Practice Roster - Edmonton Elks
- Alouettes Release Two - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.