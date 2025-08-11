CFL Canadian Football League

CFL Plays of the Week - Week 10, 2025

August 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


Catch every momentum-shifting moment in this week's Top Plays, presented by Timber Mart. Jake Herslow soars over a defender with a highlight-reel hurdle in Toronto's clash. Watch the full video to see where it lands in the Top 5.

Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics



Canadian Football League Stories from August 11, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central