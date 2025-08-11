CFL Plays of the Week - Week 10, 2025
August 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Catch every momentum-shifting moment in this week's Top Plays, presented by Timber Mart. Jake Herslow soars over a defender with a highlight-reel hurdle in Toronto's clash. Watch the full video to see where it lands in the Top 5.
