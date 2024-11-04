CFL Eastern Semi-Final: Ottawa vs Toronto: Cinematic Game Recap
November 4, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video
Tied for the highest-scoring game in CFL Playoff history, the Eastern Semi-Final between the Argonauts and REDBLACKS was legitimately a movie. Relive it all with our Cinematic Recap presented by SiriusXM.
Check out the Ottawa RedBlacks Statistics
