CFL Eastern Semi-Final: Ottawa vs Toronto: Cinematic Game Recap

November 4, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







Tied for the highest-scoring game in CFL Playoff history, the Eastern Semi-Final between the Argonauts and REDBLACKS was legitimately a movie. Relive it all with our Cinematic Recap presented by SiriusXM.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from November 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.