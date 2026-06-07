CFL 2026 Recap- Edmonton at Ottawa - Week 1
Published on June 7, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
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The Ottawa Redblacks host the Edmonton Elks in Week 1 action of the 2026 CFL season
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