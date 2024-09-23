Central Valley Fuego FC Partners with CREAM Fresno for Grand Re-Opening Event

September 23, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Central Valley Fuego FC News Release







Fresno, CA - Central Valley Fuego FC is excited to announce a partnership with CREAM Fresno, the popular ice cream destination located in Bulldog Plaza, just across from Fresno State's Bulldog Stadium. To celebrate this collaboration, CREAM Fresno is hosting a Grand Re-Opening event on October 6th from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM.

The event promises fun for the whole family, with a variety of special offers and exciting activities, including a meet-and-greet with Fuego FC players and an appearance by the team's beloved mascot, Fuego el Fox.

Attendees can enjoy the following exclusive promotions:

First 100 people receive a free scoop of ice cream.

$1 scoops available for everyone until 8:30 PM.

Adding to the excitement, fans will have the chance to enter a giveaway for a Fuego FC x Cream Mini Fridge, with the winner being announced during the event. To enter, please click the button below.

MINI FRIDGE GIVEAWAY - ENTER TO WIN

Be sure to mark your calendars for this fun-filled evening of soccer, ice cream, and giveaways!

Event Details:

Date: October 6, 2024

Time: 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Location: CREAM Fresno, 1760 E. Barstow Ave, Fresno, CA 93710

Parking: Available at Bulldog Plaza

For more information and to enter the Mini Fridge giveaway, please visit FuegoFCxCREAM.

