Celebrating Our Newest Fans at Morning Star Senior Living Center

In rugby, it's called a line out - a way to restart the game. But for our new fans at the Iron and Steel Bistro, every line out is their cue to do something special.

"We have our cup of tea," joked Bonnie Lee, one of the spirited residents at the Morning Star Senior Living Center in Kirkland. This group of women has transformed into die-hard Seawolves fans since catching a match on TV.

"We just got enthralled," resident Kathy Meehan shared. "We don't understand it all, but we all bought our T-Shirts and call ourselves the 'She-Wolves.'"

Bonnie Lee added, "We had a lot of questions about it. So we googled it, did a lot of research, and we tried to figure it all out."

That's when their bartender, Arthur Pennock, came up with a brilliant idea.

"I thought we should invite the Seawolves down here and have them show us how to play," Pennock said.

"Good day, guys, Sam Windsor with the Seawolves here. We have it on good authority that there are some Superfans here. We've got some treats. We're gonna surprise them."

And that's exactly what we did. The players took pictures and answered all the questions the ladies had, creating a memorable experience.

"It's just a real highlight of our day, probably the week, maybe even the month!" Lee exclaimed.

"Coming in here and seeing them cheering for us and clapping for us is probably the best feeling in the world," said Seawolves flanker Reid Watson Davis.

With the playoffs coming up, you can be sure the She-Wolves will be ready to cheer us on - glass in hand, of course, ready for the next line out.

"Rugby's about singing songs and playing games - they fit right in with the culture," Windsor said of our enthusiastic new fans.

We're thrilled to announce that the group of ladies will also get the full playoff experience on Sunday. They will have the chance to attend their first match at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila, sure to add to an already boisterous crowd.

A heartfelt thank you to Fox 13 for featuring this wonderful story. We're proud to have such amazing supporters and look forward to more exciting moments together.

